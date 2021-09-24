O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

EOLS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

