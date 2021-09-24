O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head to Head Analysis

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get O2Micro International alerts:

This table compares O2Micro International and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.14 $6.13 million $0.21 28.00 SunPower $1.12 billion 3.46 $475.05 million ($0.17) -132.53

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 13.62% 15.09% 12.41% SunPower 39.28% 5.04% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for O2Micro International and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 SunPower 4 7 2 0 1.85

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $25.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than SunPower.

Summary

O2Micro International beats SunPower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers. The Commercial and Industrial Solutions segment includes direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sales of energy under power purchase agreements. The Other Segment consists worldwide power plant project development, project sales, and U.S. manufacturing. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.