Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 4,214,368 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

