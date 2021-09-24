Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.78 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $252.78 million and $81.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.