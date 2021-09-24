Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,761 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 92,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 15,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.