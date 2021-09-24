On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $342.78

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.78 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 376.50 ($4.92). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 176,523 shares changing hands.

OTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.53 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.