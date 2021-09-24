Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.