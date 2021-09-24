Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $365,400.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.64 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 28.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.