OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $12.72 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $893,528.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00122877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044308 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

