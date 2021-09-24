Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $726.13 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Ontology has a total market cap of $726.13 million and $144.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00166001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.00545505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041761 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

