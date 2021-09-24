Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading Up 4.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.