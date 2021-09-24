Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.58 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

