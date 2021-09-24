O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 321.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

ORLY stock opened at $626.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

