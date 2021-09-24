Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

