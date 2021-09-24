PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.76

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 399290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

