PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. 408,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

