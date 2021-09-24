Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 7.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,902,769 shares of company stock worth $140,111,655 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 896,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,724,238. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

