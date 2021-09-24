Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 34,451 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.74% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

TMHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

