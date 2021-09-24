Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.23% of The Buckle worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Buckle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Buckle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Buckle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Buckle by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $940,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,815. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,312. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

