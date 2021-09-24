Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $40.66 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.83% of IDACORP worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.39. 1,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

