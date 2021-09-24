Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 199,780 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.16% of Meritor worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,068. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

