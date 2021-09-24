Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $46.86. 2,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

