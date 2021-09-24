Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

