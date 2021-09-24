Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

