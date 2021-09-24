Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $511.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.30, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.71 and a 52 week high of $513.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

