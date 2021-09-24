Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 520,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 152.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

