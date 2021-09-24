PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $201,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $276.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average of $270.21. The company has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.