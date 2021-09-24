PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.67

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.