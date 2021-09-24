Peanut (NUX) One Day Volume Hits $673,347.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $673,347.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.