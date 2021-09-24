Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.82. 44,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,826. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

