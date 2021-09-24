Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,664. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

