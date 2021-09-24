Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 14,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,852. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

