Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,299,000 after buying an additional 205,587 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,445,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. 53,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,598. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

