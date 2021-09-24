Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 25,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

