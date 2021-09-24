Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 478,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,848,795. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

