Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,102,000 after buying an additional 1,497,840 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

