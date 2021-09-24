Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 24,665 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 55,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.