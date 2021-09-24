Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.43

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00108333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.27 or 1.00082722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.02 or 0.06774871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00776572 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

