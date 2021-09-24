People s United Financial Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in VMware by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

