People s United Financial Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

