People s United Financial Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

