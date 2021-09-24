People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $266,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $44,785,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $40.35 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.