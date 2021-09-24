People s United Financial Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

