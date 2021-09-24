PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $243.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00136689 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,145,150 coins and its circulating supply is 61,367,683 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.