PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0171 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $8.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00126191 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,145,989 coins and its circulating supply is 61,368,522 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

