Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys A$18,750.00 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider Mona Kanaan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$37.50 ($26.79) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($13,392.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Perpetual alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Perpetual’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.