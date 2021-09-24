Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

PSMMY stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.