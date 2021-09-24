Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Richard Chen Sells 1,088 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $6,378.72.

On Friday, August 6th, Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.