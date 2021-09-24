Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Phala Network has a market cap of $202.73 million and $47.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

