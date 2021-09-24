Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

PAHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,260. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

